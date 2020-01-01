Kimpembe signs new four-year PSG contract to end Arsenal & Man Utd talk

The highly-rated 24-year-old, who has become a key part of the Ligue 1 champions' defence, has extended his deal by a year through to 2024

Presnel Kimpembe has signed a new four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will run until 2024.

The defender has extended the length of his previous deal by an additional 12 months, the Ligue 1 champions confirmed on Saturday.

Kimpembe signed a five-year deal in August 2018 and has remained a key part of the PSG defence under Thomas Tuchel, who took charge in the same year.

A product of PSG's youth system, Kimpembe has played 136 competitive games for the club, scoring once.

A World Cup winner with France two years ago, the 24-year-old has claimed 13 trophies with the senior PSG side.

"The club wishes Presnel continued success in his career in the Paris Saint-Germain colours," the club said in a statement.

Kimpembe told the club's official website of agreeing fresh terms, having previously been linked with a move to the Premier League at either Arsenal or Manchester United: "Paris is my team, and the club where I came through the ranks. I have been here since I was eight years old and to be able to be here for the long-term is a real honour for me. I hope that I can continue to win lots of matches and lots of trophies.

"My list of memories is long! I have been here for a very long time. My first professional contract remains a very special memory, because it was the culmination of lots of work and sacrifices. There was also my professional debut, against Lens at the Stade de France, my first match in the Champions League against Barcelona, the victory over Dortmund... I could carry on!"

Kimpembe claims to be enjoying working under Thomas Tuchel, with the German coach delivering more success to the Ligue 1 giants.

The 24-year-old said of his relationship with his boss: “When the coach arrived, we spoke a lot. He spoke to me about the way he sees things, he shared his philosophy, and I find myself in his approach. He has an incredible personality, he is able to be very funny and we have a good mutual understanding."”

PSG are due to face Le Havre in a friendly match on Sunday, their first outing since they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League last-16 second leg on March 11.

Their next competitive game is the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on July 24.