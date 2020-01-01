Kimera: Ugandan defender extends Police FC stay after lengthy contractual talks

Ugandan clubs are deep in the transfer business awaiting the Premier League to start, possibly on October 17

Police FC have confirmed defender Reuben Kimera has extended his contract for another two years.

Kimera’s contract had expired in June but following on and off negotiations, the two parties have now agreed on a two-year deal.

Although Kimera has been unable to get regular playtime as a first-teamer under coach Abdalla Mubiru, he can play both at left-back and at right-back.

He engaged in 15 matches last season as the cops finally managed to keep their Premier League status after on-pitch struggles.

“I feel so good for renewing my contract. I’m ready to work hard for the team and I’m hoping for the best this coming season,” Kimera told the club’s website after signing the new contract.

“I hope to score and create more goals compared to the previous seasons.”

Ruben Kimera commits his future at Police FC with a two year contract extension.



The fullback is the ninth player Mubiru has agreed to extend his contract as he strengthens the team for the 2020/21 season that is tentatively set to start on October 17.

Musa Matovu, Mubarak Nsubuga, Yusuf Ssozi, Dennis Rukundo, Joseph Ssentume, Edward Kiryowa, Joseph Odong, and Bashir Kabuye have also agreed to renew their contracts with the club.

Police have signed experienced Tony Mawejje, Tom Ikara, Arnold Ssembuya, Sammon Oloka, Eric Ssenjobe, Hassan Mohamood, Derrick Ochan and Muwadda Mawejje.

On the other hand, Onduparaka FC have signed three new players to bring the total number of signings to six.

Augustine Akoch a defender, midfielder Jasper Okello and winger Nelson Opio are the new members of the Caterpillars family.

Akoch has signed a two-year contract while Okello agreed to a one-year deal. Opio is the player who was handed a longer contract as his will run for three seasons.

“We have had players from the central region and within West Nile but our fan base has been all over the country,” Onduparaka FC head of marketing and Public Relations Mercy Munduru said as was quoted by Football256.

“Therefore, it is a good thing for us to extend to these regions and how best to do this besides identifying players from them?

“Our scouts have done well and obtained for us players from these regions and we believe these players will add a lot to the team.

“We are continuing to scout players and we will unveil more in the coming days. We want to build a new team that will be here to last.”

Kennedy Atibuni, Jerry Jakisa and Bony Musema are the previous signings confirmed by Onduparaka.