Kimera: Kyetume president optimistic of better season after securing Melbet sponsorship

In the abandoned 2019/20 season, the Slaughters finished in ninth position with 30 points

Kyetume FC president Ruben Kimera is confident the team can now offer stiff competition in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) after securing a sponsorship deal with betting firm Melbet.

The Mukono-based charges were promoted in the 2018/19 season and made their debut in the abandoned 2019/20 season. According to the official, the coming of the new sponsor will make them even better in the forthcoming 2020/21 season.

"We are privileged to be working together with such an ambitious company, Melbet," Kimera told reporters during the unveiling.

More teams

"We have been discussing a lot with them in the past and I am glad that it has eventually come to fruition.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"This club started way back in 1970, I watched, supported and also played for it at some stage. When we were promoted into the league last season, our target was to stay and we managed to achieve it, now, we want to compete.

"We have been cooking a lot in the background and in silence and the time is now. We assure Melbet that they will get the mileage they deserve."

The betting firm explained they came on board after they were impressed with the team in their debut season and wanted to be part of it.

"I was impressed with the way [Kyetume] played," Melbet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yasin Asiimwe stated.

"I know that some of the clubs that finished above Kyetume did so because of their big financial muscles, so we have come on board to improve them to another level.

"This is going to be a long deal, it is multimillion and will include revenue share that will help them in their operations. We are providing them with much more than sponsorship."

Article continues below

Kyetume finished the abandoned 2019/20 season in 11th position with 30 points. They will be starting their campaign on December 9 with an away game to Wakiso Giants.

Meanwhile, Busoga United and Kitara FC have been cleared by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) to play in the UPL.

