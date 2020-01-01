Kimanzi: Ex-Harambee Stars coach unveiled at Wazito FC

The 44-year-old will serve his new team assisted by another experienced tactician in John Kamau

Wazito FC have unveiled Francis Kimanzi as their new coach ahead of the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign.

The immediate former Harambee Stars coach takes over from Fred Ambani who was fired alongside his technical bench that included assistant coach Salim Babu and goalkeeper trainer Elias Otieno.

At his new team, the 44-year-old will be assisted by John Kamau who is also an experienced coach.

"I am grateful and honoured to be here ... discussing the future of Wazito Football Club together with my able technical bench," Kimanzi said during his unveiling on Thursday morning.

"It was not an easy decision, it was a tough one because of the culture of the club [which is] what I need as an individual.

"I am very happy to have pulled together a good technical bench to help in achieving the objectives of Wazito FC. We will do it for sure; we have a mission and we must achieve it."

The tactician has now set his sights on helping the team get back to the winning formula ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

"We want to get the team to a winning formula; currently we do not know how but we will figure it out once we meet the players," Kimanzi continued.

"We want to have a playing style that can be recognized by players; we want to leave some good legacy at the club."

Ambani and his team were fired after failing to convince management that they were the right people to steer the team forward. Wazito FC's 2-1 loss away to Zoo FC in Kericho played a major part in their dismissal.

After his appointment, Kimanzi will start his Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign with a clash against Kariobangi Sharks on November 29 before playing away against Mathare United on December 5.

Wazito will then take on Sofapaka on December 9, tackling Ulinzi Stars on December 13, and then wind up their opening five fixtures with a clash against KCB on December 26.

The team is aiming at performing better this season after struggling to a 13th place finish in the abandoned 2019/20 season.