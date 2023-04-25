'I will kill them' - Mikel Arteta sends strong message to any Arsenal players intimidated by Man City Premier League title showdown

Mikel Arteta has vowed to "kill" any Arsenal players who are intimidated by the prospect of their Premier League title showdown with Manchester City.

Arsenal face Man City in title-defining clash

Arteta warns players not to feel intimidated

Defeat could gift City the trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners can take a huge step towards their first title since 2004 by getting a result at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Ahead of the massive fixture, Arteta has sent a strong message to his Arsenal squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if there was any prospect of his players being intimidated by the occasion, the Spaniard said: "No. And if they do, I will just say: ‘I will kill them.’ And I don’t want that at all."

He continued: "Yeah, it’s going to be a tough night and challenge but the opportunity is incredible for us. We knew from the beginning, if you want to win a Premier League, you have to go to Spurs and beat them. You have to go to Chelsea and you have to beat them. You have to go away from home and win. This is what we’ve been doing. This is why we’re here. Now you have to go to City and you have to beat them. If you want to be champions you have to win those matches. It’s as simple as that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table, five points clear of City who possess two games in hand. Defeat to Pep Guardiola's side - who have won 11 of their last 12 in all competitions - would likely be a fatal blow in the title race. Arsenal are in shaky form, having drawn their last three matches, and will be without star defender William Saliba for the crunch encounter.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? All eyes are on the Etihad for one of the most anticipated Premier League clashes in recent history. After that, Arsenal finish the season with games against Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.