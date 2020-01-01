Kikomeko: Cash-strapped Busoga United half-prepared for Vipers SC

The Ugandan tactician says they are not well prepared to face the Venoms in a league match set for Sunday

Busoga United coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko has admitted he is left with nothing to do as they line up against Vipers SC in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match on Sunday.

According to Kikomeko, the turnout of his players in training has reduced drastically owing to the team’s financial situation as the team prepared to face the Venoms, adding he will use the ones available for the fixture set for the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

“I don’t know what to do,” Kikomeko said as quoted by Daily Monitor. “The players are not turning up for training for various reasons, others valid, it is difficult to plan for a game on the matchday and win.

More teams

“Senior players like my captain [George Kasonko] aren’t turning up. I have to plan for the game when I see the players who have turned up for the match,”

On his part, captain Kasonko blamed the team’s administration for the problems they are facing by stating: “The situation is hard, we are trying but things are really tough.”

Another player, who did not want to be quoted, told Daily Monitor: “I don’t have money to transport myself to training and games. The club management has disappeared, we understand that the president [Dinah Nyago] is busy in campaigns but the rest of the administrators are nowhere to be seen.

“The coaches are the only ones present, they can’t give any answers to our off-field affairs because they’re also seeking the same answers, so, for the betterment of my family, I would rather use my little energy to put food on the table.”

Busoga have already played four matches, losing three and drawing one, and will come up against the champions, who have played two matches, winning one and drawing the other.

In a previous interview, Vipers coach Fred Kajoba warned his players not to underrate Busoga and further termed them as a stubborn side that can cause an upset to any side in the top-flight.

Article continues below

“They are a stubborn side and going by their recent results, you may look at them as underdogs but we know what they can be capable of and we don’t intend to leave anything to chance,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“We hope we can have improved performance and get the three points because it’s very important for us.”

Kikomeko joined Busoga United in January to replace fired Charles Ayieko.