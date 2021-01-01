Kiiza delighted with Express FC debut as they beat rivals URA FC

The 21-year-old reveals his happiness to have assisted two goals as the Red Eagles won their first match in the second round

Express FC winger Martin Kiiza has expressed his delight in making his debut for the team as they beat URA FC 3-1 in a Ugandan Premier League match on Saturday.

The 21-year-old winger was unveiled by the Red Eagles just 24 hours ahead of their first match of the second round in the top-tier and coach Wasswa Bbosa drafted him straight into the squad to face the Tax Collectors at Wankukuluku Stadium.

Kiiza, who joined from South African second division side Royal Eagles after agreeing to pen a one-year deal, then went further to make a dream debut as he set up two goals which enabled the Red Eagles to beat the table-toppers and remain in contention to win the title.

“I am grateful for the team performance which helped us win our first home league game of the second round,” Kiiza told the club’s social media pages.

“Even at 10 men we kept compact, individually I am happy to have had two assists on my debut, I can only get better and hopefully we carry the performance into our next game [against Kyetume FC in Uganda Cup].”

Kizza was the architect for the opening goal against URA, winning the ball and releasing Charles Musiige, whose cross from the left was just about perfect for Godfrey Lwesibwa to meet at the far post and head home to give the hosts the lead after 11 minutes.

Kizza was at it again on the left flank, stepping over as he made his way into the box but was fouled and centre referee Ali Sabila called for a free-kick in the 17th minute. Kizza stepped up and his well-delivered free-kick found Kambale’s head to make it 2-0, his fourth goal of the season.

The former Free State Stars player was then involved in the third goal as he was fouled inside the danger zone with Kambale stepping up to make it 3-0 and earn his fifth of the season.

The win pushed the Red Eagles to third on the 16-team table with 35 points from 16 matches, one point behind leaders URA and second-placed Vipers SC.