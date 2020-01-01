Kigozi: KCCA FC seal signing of winger from rivals Police FC

The 20-year old, who joined Police at the start of the 2019/20 season helped the Cops survive relegation with five goals

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have confirmed their seventh signing in this transfer window after unveiling Samson Kigozi.

The 22-year-old winger has landed from Uganda Premier League (UPL) rivals Police FC ahead of the new season set to kick-off on October 17.

“Samson Kigozi has penned a three-year contract that will run from August 2020 until August 2023,” the former UPL champions confirmed on their official website.

Kigozi, who scored a total of five goals in all competitions for the Law Enforcers, has welcomed his move to the Lugogo-based giants by stating: “I feel so happy to join KCCA. It is a dream come true. This is a team of trophies with great players and coaches and with great history and success.

“I want to play at the highest level, I want to compete with the best on the continent and at KCCA I have a chance to play in Caf competitions.

“This will give me more exposure as a player. The fans should expect a hardworking man and one who is ready to help the team achieve its goals.”

On signing the player, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi said: “I have really followed [Samson] for a very long time and I know he is one kind of a player, who can help us achieve our targets for the new season.

“I know we will be competing in several competitions and it is good to have such players, he can score goals and he proved that with Police last season and can also set up the goals, so he is a good addition to my squad.”

He was part of the Uganda Cranes squad preparing for the 2020 African Nations Championships (Chan) finals that was scheduled to be held in Cameroon before the competition was postponed owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kigozi has now become the seventh signing for the Mike Mutebi led side, after Lwanga Charles, Mugume Ashraf, Mazengo Stefano, Iguma Denis, Bright Anukani and Brian Aheebwa.

KCCA are keen to beef up their squad after losing the league title to Vipers SC when the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the top-flight prematurely owing to Covid-19.

Vipers, who were by then topping the table, were declared champions and will represent the country in the Caf Champions League while KCCA, who were sitting second, will now go for the Confederation Cup.