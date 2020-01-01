Kigozi: I am ready to fight for a starting role at KCCA FC

The 22-year-old explains why he settled to sign for the former league champions ahead of the new season

New Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) signing Samson Kigozi has opened up on why he signed for the side and what he wants to achieve during his stay.

The 22-year-old winger became the seventh signing to be unveiled at the Lugogo-based giants after he landed from Uganda Premier League (UPL) rivals Police FC ahead of the new season, which is set to kick off on October 17.

Kigozi, who scored a total of five goals in all competitions for the Law Enforcers, penned a three-year contract that will run from August 2020 until August 2023.

Kigozi has now revealed to the club’s official website, why he signed for the 13-time UPL champions.

“When joining KCCA I knew the kind of competition I am to face and I am ready for this. I am going to work hard and see that I fit into the manager’s plans," he said.

“KCCA has great players and is a great team so I know of the competition I am bound to face at my new home but such challenges make great players. I am ready for this.

“I feel so happy about joining KCCA. It is a dream come true. This is a team of trophies with great players and coaches and with great history and success.

“I want to play at the highest level, I want to compete with the best on the continent and at KCCA I have a chance to play in Caf competitions.

“This will give me more exposure as a player. The fans should expect a hardworking man and one who is ready to help the team achieve its goals.”

On signing the player, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi said: “I have really followed [Samson] for a very long time and I know he is one kind of a player, who can help us achieve our targets for the new season.

“I know we will be competing in several competitions and it is good to have such players, he can score goals and he proved that with Police last season and can also set up the goals, so he is a good addition to my squad.”

He was part of the Uganda squad preparing for the 2020 African Nations Championships (Chan) finals that were scheduled to be held in Cameroon before it was postponed owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kigozi has now become the seventh signing for the Mike Mutebi led side, after Lwanga Charles, Mugume Ashraf, Mazengo Stefano, Iguma Denis, Bright Anukani and Brian Aheebwa.

KCCA are keen to beef up their squad after losing the league title to Vipers SC when the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the top-flight prematurely owing to the pandemic.

Vipers, who were by then topping the table, were declared champions and will represent the country in the Caf Champions League while KCCA, who were second, will take part in the Confederation Cup.