Kigongo: URA FC extend contract of right-back for another three years

The Tax Collectors have moved to tie down one of their key assets to a long term deal ahead of the new season

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) have extended the stay of right-back Ronald Kigongo ahead of the new season.

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) club have confirmed the development on their official website stating by extending the contract, Kigogo will become the second longest-serving player at the club after Saidi Kyeyune, who played for the club for eight years while Kigongo will be at the club for six years.

“Ronald Kigongo has renewed his stay with the tax collectors by further 3 years after his contract expired in June 2020,” the statement by the club revealed.

“URA has triggered a three-year extension on Kigongo’s contract to keep the right back at the club until 2023. Former coach Alex Isabirye signed Kigongo from Maroons FC back in 2014 as a striker and later transformed him into the defender.

“With this contract in place, it means the right-back will be at the club for nine years. Kigongo is the second-longest serving player in the current squad (6 years) with Saidi Kyeyune (8 years) topping the list having also joined the tax collectors from Maroons.”

The stay of the right-back will be good news for URA coach Sam Ssimbwa, who is keen to build a strong squad to challenge for titles next season.

In a recent interview, former URA CEO Ivan Kakembo hit out at Ssimbwa who he described as a man who wanted to be everything at the club.

The two did not have a smooth time during their time at the Kampala-based side and the administrator left the team last December after his contract with the four-time Ugandan Premier League champions expired.

"Nothing brings me together with Ssimbwa but the job, even when I go for a holiday, I will be in Miami in the USA but Ssimbwa will be at Pine," Kakembo told Sanyuka TV.

"What Ssimbwa failed to understand is that he cannot work under organizational structures. He is a coach but wants to be the CEO and everything at the same time."

The 53-year-old former Sofapaka tactician at one point fell out with his star player Steven Bengo while at SC Villa and Kakembo has also commented on the issue.