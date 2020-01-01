Kiggundu 'can’t be proud of last season’s Express FC performance'

The club struggled to a ninth-place finish in the abandoned Ugandan top tier season

Express FC defender Arthur Kiggundu is keen on helping the team perform better by tightening the backline in the upcoming season.

The Wankulukuku-based side finished the abandoned 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League season in the ninth position. The defensive record was not good at all as the team shipped in 37 goals in the 25 matches played.

"Honestly, I can’t be proud of last season’s performance, we learned from our mistakes and we shall do better," Kiggundu said as quoted by the club's official website.

"The backline has to complement each other to get the desired target of not leaking in goals and am certain my partners have prepared well ahead of the new season."

The 29-year-old played in the left-back position but was occasionally played at the heart of the defence.

With an improvement in the defence in mind, Express FC have swooped for the services of defender Murushid Juuko ahead of the new season.

According to New Vision, Juuko, a full Uganda international, has signed for the Red Eagles on a one-year deal but will be allowed to leave the club if he gets an offer from a foreign club.

His decision to sign for Express has left Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC and last season's winners KCCA FC in shock as they were both eyeing the services of the player.

The transfer of the 26-year-old player was made possible by the club’s CEO Isaac Mwesigwa and will see them get 20% of the transfer fee if he manages to get a move abroad.

Juuko has previously played for Vipers and Simba SC of Tanzania and becomes the fifth signing for Express after Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Charles Busingye, and John Byamukama.

The arrival of the player will be a great boost to coach Wasswa Bossa, who is expecting a competitive 2020/21 UPL season.

Many teams are buffing up their squads in preparations for the new campaign which will begin in October. The tactician stated he is already aware of what to expect from opposing teams.

"We all know clubs are re-organizing themselves and that they will be competitive next season," Bossa said in an earlier interview.

"But actually if anything, we have already done our homework on all the teams. So I would say we are braced up for any team that will come our way."