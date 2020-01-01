Khalifa: Uganda U17 coach recovers from Covid-19

The youthful coach has rejoined the team in preparations for the U17 World Cup against Cameroon

Uganda U17 Women's National Team coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has on Saturday morning rejoined the team after recovering from Covid-19.

The youthful tactician has been under medication since October 18 after being proven he had contracted the virus. However, about two weeks later, the tactician is back and ready to continue with his duties.

"Having been tested positive for Covid-19 and went into self-isolation with the guidance of the medics, I have now fully recovered and proven negative after undergoing further tests," Khalifa said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"I have now been cleared to continue with my daily chores. I will rejoin the National U17 Women Camp preparing for the Fifa World Cup U17 qualifier against Cameroon."

The tactician has expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for ensuring the team is preparing well for the qualifiers despite his absence.

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the medical team, president of Fufa Eng. Moses Magogo, my family and friends who have supported me during these trying times," Khalifa added.

"My gratitude also goes out to the technical staff and officials that have been handling the team in my absence.

"I look forward to seeing the entire team again on Saturday 17th October 2020 in camp."

Uganda eliminated Ethiopia and Tanzania to set a date with Cameroon.

The aggregate winner will play in the finals to be held in India. The first leg will be played on October 30 with the second leg after a fortnight.

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School), Joan Namusisi (Isra Soccer Academy), Zulaika Ngamita (Asubo Gafford Ladies)

Defenders: Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens), Bira Naddunga (Olila High School), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Stella Musubuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Patricia Akiror (Ajax Queens FC)

Midfielders: Winnifred Kwatulira (Jinja United FC), Devine Mirembe (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Shamira Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Moreen Nangonzi (Ajax Queens FC), Ruth Nyakato (Tooro Queens FC), Sumaya Kyomuhendo (Isra Soccer Academy), Sumaya Tibazalika (Wakiso)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Zaina Nandede (She Kataka FC), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijjah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Eva Nagayi (Rines WFC) Kamuyati Naigaga (Taggy High School), Brenda Munyana (Uganda Martyrs High School)