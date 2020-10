Khalifa names Uganda U17 Women's squad for World Cup qualifier against Cameroon

The aggregate winner will play in the finals in India in February 2021

Coach Ayu Khalifah Kiyingi has named the Uganda U17 Women's national team squad for the Fifa U17 Women's World Cup qualifier against West African giants Cameroon.

The 30-team provisional squad is expected to enter training on Monday, September 5th but will have to undergo Covid-19 tests as guided by relevant authorities.

Among those in the squad include goalkeeper Joan Namusisi from Isra Soccer Academy and Zulaika Ngamita from Asubo Gafford Ladies.

Defenders Bira Naddunga (Olila High School), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs High School) have been included in the team as well.

Others who have made it into the list are midfielders Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Moreen Nangonzi (Ajax Queens FC), Ruth Nyakato (Tooro Queens FC), Sumaya Kyomuhendo (Isra Soccer Academy) as well as Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Zaina Nandede (She Kataka FC), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijjah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies) and Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies).

Uganda eliminated Ethiopia and Tanzania to set a date with Cameroon.

The aggregate winner will play in the finals to be held in India. The first leg will be played on October 31 with the second leg after a fortnight.

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School), Joan Namusisi (Isra Soccer Academy), Zulaika Ngamita (Asubo Gafford Ladies)

Defenders: Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens), Bira Naddunga (Olila High School), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Stella Musubuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Patricia Akiror (Ajax Queens FC)

Midfielders: Winnifred Kwatulira (Jinja United FC), Devine Mirembe (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Shamira Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Moreen Nangonzi (Ajax Queens FC), Ruth Nyakato (Tooro Queens FC), Sumaya Kyomuhendo (Isra Soccer Academy), Sumaya Tibazalika (Wakiso)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Zaina Nandede (She Kataka FC), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijjah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Eva Nagayi (Rines WFC) Kamuyati Naigaga (Taggy High School), Brenda Munyana (Uganda Martyrs High School)