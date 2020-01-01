Kgatlana: Banyana Banyana star leads SL Benfica to Portuguese Taca de liga final

The South African forward got the opener as her Portuguese team defeated their local rivals to reach the final of the competition

Thembi Kgatlana inspired SL Benfica to 4-0 win over City rivals CF Benfica in Saturday's Portuguese Women's Taca de liga contest.

The 23-year-old striker maintained her fantastic form since her impactful debut in a 3-1 win over Sporting Braga last month.

After netting a brace in the 11-2 triumph over Amora a week ago, SL Benfica took the lead with Kgatlana in the 14th minute before Silvia Rebelo doubled the lead for the hosts 11 minutes later.

After the break, Luis Andrade's team did not take their foot off the pedal as Julia Spetsmark extended their lead on the hour mark before Yasmim Ribeiro sealed victory four minutes from time.

The Banyana Banyana star has now scored three goals in three matches for SL Benfica, while Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe could not earn her debut.

The result at Estadio Da Tapadinha means Andrade's are through to the final of the tournament after finishing top of the group with seven points from three matches.

In the final, they will face Sporting Braga, who clinched second spot after a comprehensive 3-0 triumph over Sporting CP on Saturday.