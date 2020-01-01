Kgatlana bags brace of assists in Eibar loss to Deportivo La Coruna

The South African forward continued her superb form but her efforts could not save her side from a home defeat to the visitors

Thembi Kgatlana provided a brace of assists for Eibar but they bowed to a 4-2 defeat against Deportivo La Coruna in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola contest.

The South Africa striker had only started twice this season for the Gunsmiths since arriving from Portuguese side SL Benfica in July, with the last coming in the recent 2-2 draw at Sporting Huelva.

In a search for first win in four matches, manager Iker Dorronsoro handed the Banyana star her third start of the season and she stood out despite her side's defeat.

The hosts made a false start to the encounter at Unbe Sports Complex as Athenea del Castillo set up to Peke Barea to hand the visitors an early lead after just one minute of action.

Nine minutes later, Kgatlana inspired her side's fightback when she provided an assist for Sara Navarro to level matters for Eibar.

In the 20th minute, the 24-year-old continued to cause the visitors' defence problems and this time, she teed up Arola Aparicio to give the hosts the lead for the first time.

In the second half, Deportivo stunned the hosts as Gabriella Garcia found a breakthrough to equalise 10 minutes after the break.

In the 62nd minute, Castillo and Barea combined superbly once again to give the visitors the lead before Alba Merino netted from the spot 10 minutes later to condemn the hosts a defeat.

The South African, who has three goals to her name and provided four assists in eight matches so far for Eibar, was in action for the duration of the match for the second consecutive game.

Besides Kgatlana, Nigeria striker Charity Adule was also in action for the second 45 minutes after replacing Navarro, while Spanish-born Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez played the last 15 minutes.

The defeat sees Eibar drop to 13th after eight games and they will aim to end a four-match winless streak against Sevilla next Saturday.