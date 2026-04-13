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Key Oranje starter secures €25m move

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D. Malen

Donyell Malen is set to join AS Roma this summer, according to Italian transfer market expert Nicola Schira. The Giallorossi will pay €25m for the Netherlands international.

Although he remains under contract at Aston Villa, the forward is currently on loan at Roma, where he has impressed.


Roma triggered a mandatory buy-out clause after Malen reached 28 appearances and helped the club secure European qualification.

With Roma currently sixth in Serie A after 32 rounds, just one point behind fifth-placed Como, that target is within reach.

In 14 appearances for the club, he has already scored 11 goals and provided one assist.

His new deal will run until mid-2030. The 27-year-old previously played for PSV, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa.

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