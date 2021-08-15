Kevin-Prince Boateng makes losing return for Hertha Berlin vs FC Koln

The West African had hoped to start his second stint at the club with a win but it did not happen

Ex-Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng made his debut on his return to Hertha Berlin as they fell 3-1 to FC Koln in a Bundesliga match at RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday evening.

The midfielder, who was returning to his boyhood club for a second stint, had hopped to inspire the team to a positive start to the season.

The Old Lady started the game on a high and took the lead in the eighth minute. The goalkeeper failed to keep hold of a shot and the rebound fell to Stevan Jovetic, who tapped home.

Hertha thought they had won a penalty in the 24th minute when one of the Koln defenders seemingly handled the ball in the danger zone. However, after consulting the VAR, referee Robert Hartmann continued the play.

The lead lasted until the 43rd minute when Anthony Modeste headed in a cross to equalise, and 10 minutes later, Florian Kainz gave the hosts a deserved lead as the visitors were caught napping.

Boateng was replaced in the 59th minute, with Pal Dardai taking his place. But the change did little to improve the away team who conceded a third in the 80th minute courtesy of Santiago Ascacibar.

Meanwhile, Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara featured as his team RB Leipzig suffered a 1-0 loss at Mewa Arena against Mainz.

The hosts scored after just 13 minutes when a grave mistake gifted Moussa Niakhate possession and he took it with open hands, rolling the ball into the back of the net.

Haidara had a massive chance to get an equalizer after the hour mark. The West African received the ball in a good area and he unleashed a fierce strike but goalkeeper Robin Zentner pulled off a top save to deny him.

It was his final meaningful contribution as he was substituted four minutes later, with Hee-Chan Hwang taking his place.

But he could not prevent his team from dropping points in their first match of the 2020/21 Bundesliga campaign.