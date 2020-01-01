Kessy: Taifa Stars ace tells Yanga SC what to pay to get him from Nkana FC

The Taifa Stars defender has openly confessed his love for the Jangwani Street-based club amid rumours of a possible reunion

Tanzania defender Hassan Kessy has told Young Africans (Yanga SC) the amount they should pay him to return to the club.

The Taifa Stars player left the Jangwani Street-based giants for Nkana FC of Zambia last season, but has now revealed his readiness to return to the Mainland Premier League champions if they pay him Tsh80 million.

Kessy is currently a free agent after running down his contract with the Zambian giants in June and reports in Tanzania have indicated that Yanga are keen to have the player return ahead of next season.

Yanga are keen to build on a strong squad that can challenge Simba SC for the league title next season and already coach Luc Eymael has given the list of players he wants to be signed for the club.

“I left Yanga for Nkana without creating animosity with Yanga fans or the officials so I think I can still return and play for them,” Kessy is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I played for Yanga with all my heart and I remember vividly when we won the title in the 2016-17 season, I am very ready to come back and play for the team but if they want to sign me, they must pay Tsh80m.

“Already Nkana have given me the chance to extend my stay with them but I will not mind coming back to Yanga if they want me.”

Yanga have already sealed the signing of Rwandan defender Eric Rutanga, who has been on the radar of the Tanzanian club since last year.

The left-back finally penned a contract to play in the top-flight alongside his fellow countrymen Haruna Niyonzima and forward Patrick ‘Pappy’ Sibomana earlier this week.

The 27-year-old, who is set to link up with Yanga after the current lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic is eased, joined Yanga from Police FC.

Rutanga has already claimed his happiness to have signed the deal in an interview with Rwanda’s New Times.

“When I joined Police, the talks with Yanga were already underway. That is why I insisted on that clause in the contract. I was hoping a deal would be reached and now it has,” Rutanga is quoted by New Times.

“They [Yanga] are a respected club with a huge history in the region, playing there is a big honour for me. I feel excited about the challenge.

“Playing professional football has always been my dream, Yanga is a good start to realising it. I will give my very best to bring success to the club.”

Rutanga was part of the Rayon Sports squad that wrote history by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2017-18 Caf Confederation Cup.

Before signing for Rayon at the end of the 2015-16 season, Rutanga had already clinched three league titles and two Peace Cups with APR in a four-year spell.

As it stands, Yanga cannot win the league title as they lie 19 points behind table-toppers Simba but they have a chance to win the FA Cup as they are already in the quarter-finals and will face Kagera Sugar for a place in the last four.