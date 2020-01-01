Kessie's future lies with 'one of the best clubs in the world' AC Milan - Agent

The representative of the Ivory Coast international is confident his client with remain with the San Siro outfit

Franck Kessie’s agent George Atangana has stated the future of the midfielder is with AC Milan as he hopes he will continue his development with the Series A side.

The 23-year-old has been with the Red and Blacks since 2017 and has established himself as one of the key members of Stefano Pioli's team.

This season he has featured 25 times across all competitions for the San Siro outfit and his consistent showings has seen him linked with some European clubs.

Atangana has, however, insisted the midfielder will continue his stay with the Italian giants who he regards as 'one of the best clubs in the world'.

“I remember it being a gamble to join Milan. We signed for them because it’s a club that has always meant a lot to us," he told Calciomercato, per football Italia.

“Now there’s a project under development and it’s for this reason that I think his future can be in red and black.

“We’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world, which certainly isn’t going through its best spell but which intends to revive itself.”

Atangana also explained how AC Milan beat their rivals Inter Milan and Roma to the signature of the Ivory Coast international back in 2017.

"He’s a lad with a golden heart, honest and grateful, qualities that in today’s world, especially in football, are impossible to find,” he added.

“It’s Stella Club against Africa Sport, this young lad comes on for the last 10 minutes and he leaves me with some unique sensations.

“I also watched him at the U17 World Cup and I found the shores of Atalanta. After six months in Bergamo, I took him to Cesena and who do I find there? [Rino] Foschi, the same person who was at Padova with [Boukary] Drame.

“It’s a circle that closes. Franck has a great season, Roma insist on him, but we decide to go back to Bergamo and spend a year with Gasperini.

“It was a wise choice. Franck showed all his qualities in Bergamo. I remember one game in particular, Atalanta-Inter, which the Bergamo team won.

“At the end of the match, I received a call from Ausilio, who gave up on me after the [Ishak] Belfodil saga, and said to me: ‘You never die.’. I replied: ‘I’m African, I’m made of hard stuff.’

“Roma and Atalanta had gone a long way in negotiations, but we’d reached a verbal agreement with the Rossoneri.

“In reality, the sensational thing happened with Inter. I shook hands with Milan when Atalanta called me, to tell me that we should absolutely meet to talk about Franck.

“It was an appointment in an unusual place. Inter tried to come in for Kessie at the last minute, but by then I’d given my word to Milan, which is worth more than a signature.”