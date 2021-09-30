If Kapinga is frustrated at Mamelodi Sundowns he should ask to be loaned out - Kerr

Former Black Leopards head coach Dylan Kerr has advised forgotten Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga.

The 26-year-old winger is yet to feature for the Brazilians this season following the arrival of fellow attackers Thabiso Kutumela and Neo Maema at the Chloorkop-based giants.

The duo has pushed Kapinga further down the pecking order so much that he hasn’t even made it onto the bench, with much having been expected from him when he joined the club from Black Leopards in July 2020.

The coach, who brought out the best in Kapinga at Leopards, Kerr has shared his thoughts on the diminutive player's current situation at the Tshwane giants where he signed a five-year contract.

“Kapinga is a class player. I know the boy very well and he’s a great player," Kerr told Daily Sun.

"He made a decision to go to Sundowns knowing the position of playing for them is tough because of the players they have.

"Sundowns are a big team with big players. They have other players who are also struggling to break into the team."

Kapinga established himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in the PSL during his time at Leopards - scoring and creating goals for the Limpopo-based giants under Kerr's tutelage.

The English tactician stated that Kapinga should ask to be loaned out if he is frustrated and struggling for game time this season.

“I know he is working hard at training. I also know that it can be mentally frustrating for a player when he is not playing," he said.

“Many big clubs do rotations. But it is also difficult to break into the first team when the club is winning. I think Kapinga has patience and hopes his opportunity will come.

"And when his chance comes, he should grab it with both hands and make it count. Or if he is frustrated then he might look at an option to go on loan.”

Kapinga played just 12 matches in the league for Sundowns last season, but he impressed in the Nedbank Cup scoring twice in four matches.