Kerala Blasters' Kibu Vicuna: I hope we don't play behind closed doors

The Kerala Blasters head coach will give chances to youth and reserve team players in pre-season...

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna is hoping that fans will be able to cheer his team on when they 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off.

As it stands, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Government of India has banned sports gatherings and thus it is likely that football games may have to be played behind closed doors if and when the league starts. All major leagues around the world have resumed live action behind closed doors but the Spanish coach is hoping that things will improve.

In a live Instagram conversation with the Manjappada, Vicuna said, "We don't know what is going to happen. Supporters are our biggest strength. Football is for people. We are watching the Spanish league and it is sad to see fantastic games but it was like a friendly, without supporters (in the stands).

"If we play with supporters, it is like starting with a 1-0 (lead). I don't think we are going to play behind closed doors, I hope not."

The Spanish coach has been conducting tactical sessions once in a week and his staff have already assigned fitness programmes to the members of the squad.

The I-League winner also said that he will be fielding players from the youth and reserve teams during pre-season to assess their potential with an eye towards drafting a good pool of youngsters to the first team before the season starts.

"For the club, we are going to give chances in pre-season to some players of the academy and reserve team. We did it last season at Bagan also. We will do the same here. It is important to give chances to know their potential to play in the first team and to have a good connection between the junior team and first team."

Indian Super League has made minor alterations to its squad and foreign player policies, which makes it important for clubs to have a good set of Indian players in their squad. Blasters supporters will be hoping Kibu Vicuna can continue his good form from his Mohun Bagan days.