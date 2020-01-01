Watford FC appoint former Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Graham Stack as assistant manager

Former Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Graham Stack has been appointed as the new assistant manager of Premier League club Watford FC for their final two matches of the season.

Stack will join interim head coach Hayden Mullins at the club who replaced outgoing manager Nigel Pearson.

Watford are currently struggling on the 17th position in the Premier League table with 34 points from 36 matches. They are just three points above the relegation zone.

In an official statement, Watford confirmed the appointment of Mullins and Stack. The club statement read, "Watford FC confirms that Nigel Pearson has left the club with immediate effect. Hayden Mullins, with Graham Stack as his assistant, will take up the position of interim head coach for the Hornets' final two Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season. There will be no further comment."

The 38-year-old goalkeeper had joined Kerala Blasters in 2016 and spent only one season at the club. He appeared in eight Indian Super League (ISL) matches in a season in which Blasters reached the final of the tournament under the tutelage of British manager Steve Coppell. Unfortunately, they missed out on the title after losing to ATK in the penalty shootout.

Stack, a product of Arsenal's youth system, was a member of the Gunners' famous 2003-04 invincible squad. He had also represented the Republic of Ireland U-21 side seven times.