Kepa to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma?! New PSG boss Luis Enrique wants a new goalkeeper amid concerns over Italian's ball-playing ability

WHAT HAPPENED? According to L’Equipe, the new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager has demanded a technically proficient goalkeeper with good ball-playing skills. He has his doubts about Donnarumma and the Ligue 1 champions are now actively seeking a new stopper to either challenge the Italian or serve as a capable back-up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's Arrizabalaga is one of the names doing the rounds at the Parc des Princes as a potential addition. Moreover, it is believed that PSG have made an initial approach for Hugo Lloris, the former France captain and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, who has said he wants to leave his current club. But there are concerns about his suitability for Luis Enrique's plans as well. Free agent, David de Gea, is also seen as an option but he is not among the primary targets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG also need to sort out the future of Keylor Navas, who has returned from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, and is determined to compete for his place. However, it is expected that the Costa Rican will be put up for sale as he has just one year left in his contract. Whereas, Sergio Rico, the third-choice goalkeeper, is recovering from serious head injuries sustained in a horse-riding accident.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea might not want to part ways with Kepa as new manager Mauricio Pochettino has decided that the Spaniard will be Chelsea's No.1. with Edouard Mendy moving to Al-Ahli. Hence, PSG might be forced to look at other alternatives in the market.