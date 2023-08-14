Adios! £72m man Kepa Arrizabalaga departs Chelsea on loan to Real Madrid to cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois

Aditya Gokhale
Kepa-Arrizabalaga(C)Getty Images
Real MadridKepaChelseaPrimera DivisiónT. CourtoisTransfers

Real Madrid confirmed on Monday that a deal has been completed for keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to spend the entire season on loan at the Spanish team.

  • Kepa joins Madrid on loan
  • Out of contention at Chelsea
  • Replacing injured Courtois for Los Blancos

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old will fill in for Thibaut Courtois, who will be out for several months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a training session last Thursday. Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a club record amount of 80 million euros, but he fell out of favour with the London club, who bought goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He was apparently pursued by Bayern Munich, who are looking to replace their injured custodian, Manuel Neuer, but Real Madrid moved faster to secure the contract. Courtois' injury is a big setback for Real, since they will be without one of their key players for the foreseeable future.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Kepa Arrizabalaga Real MadridInstagram/ Real MadridCourtois(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KEPA? The keeper may very well be in line to make his debut later this week against Almeria as Los Blancos travel in search of their second win of the season.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

383923 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 150997Jude Bellingham
  • 42714Christopher Nkunku
  • 27192Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 27248Mason Mount
  • 16951Sandro Tonali
  • 49117Other
383923 Votes