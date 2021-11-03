Kenya's Olunga bags a brace as Al Duhail draw against Ayew's Al Sadd in six-goal thriller

Kenya international Michael Olunga scored twice as Al Duhail managed a comeback to draw 3-3 against Andre Ayew's Al Sadd in a Qatar Stars League game played on Wednesday at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

With an assist from Jung Woo-Young, Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah scored the first goal of the game to put Al Sadd in front in the fourth minute.Olunga restored parity for the home side when he found the back of the net in the 24th minute with an assist from Edmilson Junior. An own goal by Pedro Miguel, a minute after the half-hour mark, gave Olunga's side the lead before the half-time break.Boualem Khoukhi equalised for Al Sadd in the 73rd minute as Rodrigo Barbosa provided the assist. Barbosa, who was assisted by Hassan Ali Heidos, himself found the back of the net a minute later to put the champions ahead once more.Olunga was to score once again in the 89th minute - when Ismaeel Mohammad provided the assist - to restore parity and this helped Al Duhail avoid a home loss and maintain the gap between them and Al Sadd, the league leaders, at three points after nine games.The game saw eight yellow cards and a red card flashed as Luis Ceara from Olunga's team was sent off for a second bookable offence. Ceara was yellow-carded in the 16th and in the 45th minute while Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi, Mohammad, and Almoez Ali were the other Olunga teammates who were cautioned in the six-goal thriller.On the part of Al Sadd, Abdelkarim Ali, Woo-Young, and Bounedjah were yellow carded in the 30th, 36th and 69th minutes respectively.This is a third straight game that Olunga has scored for his Middle East club, after goals against Qatar SC when Al Duhail fought back to register a 2-1 win on October 31. On October 26, the former Tusker and Thika United centre-forward scored to hand his team a 1-0 win over Al Shamal.After returning from international engagements, where he featured against Mali in World Cup qualifiers, Olunga scored against Al Rayyan and helped Al Duhail pick up a 3-0 win on October 18.