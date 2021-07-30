Kenya’s Okumu scores own-goal as KAA Gent suffer Valerenga defeat in Europa Conference League

The towering Harambee Star committed the mistake after turning the ball into his own net in the 11th minute at Intility Arena

Kenya international Joseph Okumu scored an own-goal as KAA Gent suffered a 2-0 defeat against Valerenga in their 2021-22 Uefa Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

The towering Harambee Star, who was making his second start for the Belgian side after his transfer from Swedish side IF Elfsborg but his first appearance in the European competition, bundled the ball into his own net in the 11th minute before Ivan Nasberg scored the second in the 81st minute.

The 2-0 win was, however, not enough for the Norwegian side as Gent qualified for the second round of the competition on a 4-2 aggregate win, having won the first meeting 4-0.

It proved to be a difficult evening for Okumu, and the former Chemelil Sugar defender clearly struggled to keep up with the pace of the Valerenga attackers, especially Nasberg.

FT 2-0⎢We verliezen de partij in de Intility Arena maar stoten door naar de volgende ronde 🔵⚪ #valgnt pic.twitter.com/jM4cdUsHTG — KAA Gent (@KAAGent) July 29, 2021

Speaking after the game, Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck said he was happy to have sealed passage to the next round despite losing the away match.

“I'm going to keep it short, we are through and that was the main thing, we would have preferred to see the end result differently,” Vanhaezebrouck told the club’s official website.

“Soon we were 1-0 behind after a scrimmage in front of goal, where we did not clear the ball well. The Norwegian pressure could luckily recover quickly.

“We didn't get in trouble again in the first half. In the second half, we even showed a scrimmage, but it didn't go in.

“We left it here to kill the match but the 2-0 then came on a corner where we defended poorly. It could all have been a lot easier, but we are through."



“Valerenga went for it in the beginning. They were quickly on roses but they could not continue to knit. I'm glad we were able to give some guys minutes with a view to upcoming games.

“Four more matches will follow in the next two weeks, so we're going to need everyone.”

Okumu and Gent will now turn their focus to the Belgian Pro League where they are scheduled to take on Beerschot at Ghelamco Arena on Sunday.