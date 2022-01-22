Kenyan Onyango misses chance as Everton fall to Aston Villa in Premier League

Kenya prospect Tyler Onyango came on for Everton as a substitute but was unable to inspire the team to a positive outcome in the 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League match at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees had come into the match hoping to get a positive outcome after the exit of Rafael Benitez in the wake of the 3-2 defeat to Norwich City in their last outing.

After failing to take their chances in the first half, the Merseyside charges were punished on the stroke of halftime.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had made a superb save to deny Philippe Coutinho who had managed to head a cross into the danger zone. Lucas Digne, who recently joined Villa from Everton, stepped up to take the corner and Emiliano Buendia rose highest to head home.

Everton struggled to score and Onyango was introduced in the 65th minute to take the place of Abdoulaye Doucoure to boost the midfield.

The youngster might have levelled the scores in the 77th minute. Everton won a corner and in their desperate bid to clear the danger, Villa played the ball right onto the path of the 18-year-old.



However, despite creating a bit of space for himself, he fired the ball into the stands with the goalkeeper glued to his spot.

The Toffees failed to get an equaliser and Aston Villa managed to get maximum points.

The loss means Everton have now failed to score in each of their last three league games against Aston Villa, drawing once and losing twice which is their longest such run since a five-game stretch between August 1998 and November 2000 when they managed two draws and lost three.

The result also meant the Merseyside charges have recorded 19 points from their first 20 league games this season which is their lowest total at this stage since 1997-98, when they collected 17, a season they finished 17th – their joint-lowest ever in the Premier League.

For Aston Villa, the win means they have beaten Everton home and away in the English top-flight for the first time since 2000-01 under John Gregory.