Kenya vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will be eyeing a perfect start in the regional competition when they face the Taifa Stars in their opener

The last time the two sides met was in the Chan qualifiers where Tanzania went on to eliminate Kenya 4-1 on penalties after the two legs ended in with a 0-0 scoreline.

The two East African neighbours will square off in their opening match in Group B in Kampala on Sunday. It will be the second match in Group B of which the opening game will see Zanzibar taking on Sudan.

Defeating Kenya, who are the defending champions, will be a big plus to the Taifa Stars who are seeking to win the title for the fourth time.

The last time Tanzania won the competition was in 2010 after a 1-0 win over guest team Ivory Coast at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam via a spot-kick, which was expertly converted by Shadrack Nsajigwa.

On the other hand, Kenya lifted the crown in 2017 following a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Zanzibar in a thrilling final, which ended 2-2 in normal time with spot-kicks needed to separate the two sides.

Game Kenya vs Tanzania Date Sunday, December 8 Time 16:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Azam TV FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima). Defenders Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks). Midfielders Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia). Forwards Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Timothy Otieno (Tusker).

Western Stima custodian Samuel Odhiambo and Mathare United midfielder Kevin Kimani are some of the senior players who are making a return to the Harambee Stars squad.

While the former is expected to play second fiddle to Ulinzi Stars’ keeper Timothy Odhiambo, the latter is expected to be involved regularly. Being the first match, coach Francis Kimanzi is targeting a win and will go for the best and strongest XI.

Probable XI for Kenya: T. Odhiambo, Olwande, Onyango, Omurwa, Juma, Muguna, Juma, Isuza, Miheso, Hassan, Otieno.

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Mnata Metacha, Aishi Manula, David Mapigano. Defenders Juma Abdul (Yanga), Nickson Kibabage (Difaa Hassan El –Jadid/Morocco), Mwaita Gereza (Kagera Sugar), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), Mohamed Hussein and Gardiel Michael (Simba SC). Midfielders Zawadi Mauya (Kagera Sugar), Baraka Majogoro (Polisi Tanzania) Jonas Mkude, Muzamir Yassin and Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Cleophace Mkandala (Tanzania Prisons). Forwards Paul Nonga (Lipuli FC), Miraji Athuman (Simba SC), Ditram Nchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Eliuther Mpepo (Buildcon/ Zambia), Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC) and Rashid Chombo from Sweden’s IK Frej Taby.

Veteran custodian Juma Kaseja is among the players who were left out by the Taifa Stars technical bench.

Coach John Mgunda admits the leg injury to the experienced custodian is the reason for his omission.

“It is true [Kaseja] had been training with the team because the injury he has cannot prevent him from doing practice but it can still be hurting him, that is why we saw it necessary to leave him to go for a medical checkup," he said.

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Michael, Yondani, Kibabage, Hussein, Mkude, Athuman, Dilunga, Nchimbi, Mzamiru, Mkandala.