Kenya vs Mali: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The Harambee Stars will be aiming at bouncing back from a humiliating 5-0 loss away to Mali in Group E of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they host the West Africans on Sunday.
This will be a massive test for Turkish coach Engin Firat who took full responsibility for the embarrassing defeat at Agadir Stadium in Morocco on Thursday.
So far, Kenya have managed to collect just two points from the three matches they have played. The points came from draws against Uganda and Rwanda.
Game
Kenya vs Mali
Date
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Time
16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
Kenya TV channel
Online stream
KBC Channel One
NONE
Outside Kenya TV channel
Online stream
Azam TV
NONE
Squads & Team News
Position
Kenya squad
Goalkeepers
Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, and Faruk Shikhalo.
Defenders
Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, and Bolton Omwenga.
Midfielders
Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, and Abdalla Hassan.
Forwards
Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, and Eric Kapaito.
On his first assignment, Firat made massive mistakes, playing some players out of position, something that led to a disastrous first half where Kenya conceded four goals.
However, the harsh lesson has sunk in and the tactician has promised things will be different on Sunday. He stated players were not to blame and should be allowed to concentrate on the forthcoming assignment.
Probable XI for Kenya: Shikhalo, Odhiambo, Okumu, Onyango, Ouma, Odada, Muguna, Gonzalez, Olunga, Muchiri, Hassan.
Position
Mali squad
Goalkeepers
Djigui Diarra (Young Africans), Bosso Mounkoro (TP Mazembe), Mohamed Niare (Stade Malien), Ismael Diarra (Malmo).
Defenders
Massadio Haidara ( Lens), Aboubacar Kouyate (Metz), Falaye Sacko (Guimaraes), Hamari Traore, (Rennes), Moussa Sissako (Standard Liege), Senou Coulibaly (Dijon), Boubakar "Kiki" Kouyate Metz, Mamadou Fofana (Amiens).
Midfielders
Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim), Cheick Oumar Doucoure (RC Lens), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana), Mohamed Camara (Red Bull Salzburg), Adama Traore (Hatayspor) Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly) Kouame Nguessan (Troyes).
Forwards
Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, Moussa Doumbia (Reims) Adama Traore (Sheriff Tiraspol), Kevin Zohi (Vizela), Ibrahima Kone (Sarspborg, El Bilal Toure (Reims), Kalifa Coulibaly (FC Nantes), Mahamadou Doucoure (Nimes).
Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma missed the game against the Harambee Stars, but it mattered little as the likes of Ibrahima Kone, Massadio Haidara, and Adama Traore ran the show.
Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba is optimistic of completing a double owing to his quality charges that also include Amadou Haidara and Moussa Djenepo.
Probable XI for Mali: Mounkoro, Traore, H. Sacko, C. Traore, Kouyate, N. Traore, Haidara, Djenepo, Camara, A. Traore, Kone
Match Preview
The last time Kenya conceded five goals was way back in 2005, coincidentally, in the 2006 World Cup away to Morocco when they fell 5-1 under coach Twahir Muhiddin.
Prior to the game in Agadir, the last time Kenya and Mali met was during the Africa Cup of Nations held in 2004 when Mali won 3-1 at Stade du 15 Octobre Bizerte.
During the game, a goal from Mohamed Sissoko and two from Frederic Kanoute were enough to hand Mali a Group B opening victory, with Titus Mulama scoring the only goal for Kenya.
In Group E, Kenya have the worst defensive record having shipped in six goals and scored one. Mali and Uganda have not yet conceded a goal in these qualifiers. The Eagles have seven points, followed by the Cranes on five.
The Harambee Stars have two points while Rwanda, who have conceded three goals and scored one, are at the bottom with one point. Amavubi have not kept a clean sheet in the ongoing campaign.