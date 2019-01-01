Kenya vs Eritrea: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will be keen to seal their place in another final when they play the first semi-final clash in Kampala

Kenya will face Eritrea in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-final at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala as they seek to retain the title won two years ago.

They topped Group B with nine points and did not drop a single point.

Kenya defeated Tanzania, Sudan, and Zanzibar to reach the knockout stage. Eritrea finished second to Uganda in Group A after winning two matches against Burundi and Djibouti, drew against Somalia and lost the opener to Uganda.

Game Kenya vs Eritrea Date Tuesday, December 17 Time 1:30 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Azam TV FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream Azam TV Azam TV Online

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima). Defenders Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks). Midfielders Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia). Forwards Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Timothy Otieno (Tusker).

Kenya will welcome back head coach Francis Kimanzi who had been banned for two matches for unsporting conduct.

The coach missed matches against Zanzibar and Sudan where Harambee Stars picked victories which enabled them to top Group B with maximum points.

Kenya may miss forward Abdalla Hassan who got injured in their last group match against Zanzibar but the majority of the squad members are fit to face the Eritreans in the first semi-final of the regional tournament in Lugogo.

Probable XI for Kenya: T. Odhiambo, Owino, Sakari, Onyango, Omurwa, Okal, Isuza, Masika, Miheso, Mudavadi, Otieno.

Article continues below

Position Eritrea squad Goalkeepers Samuel Alazar, Abdulahi Abdulrahman. Defenders Abraham Tedros, Yohannes Nega, Kuluberhan Ghebretinsae, Merhawi Kesete, Essey Kiflom. Midfielders Yohannes Tilahun, Hermon Tekleab, Surafiel Tesfamicael, Filmon Kibrom, Yonathan Solomon. Forwards Daniel Alexander, Ali Sulieman, Michael Abte, Ermias Simon.

Eritrea will have all their players available and ready to stun Kenya and reach the final of the competition.

Probable XI for Eritrea: Alazar, Nega, Tedros, Kesete, Tekleab, Kibrom, Solomon, Alexander, Abte, Sulieman, Simon.

Match Preview

Kenya and Eritrea have met nine times, of which seven have been in the Cecafa tournament.

They first met on December 8, 1994, where Harambee Stars picked up a 1-0 win before meeting five years later where Kenya emerged victorious with a similar margin.

On November 20, 2000, they drew 0-0 but Kenya were lucky to pick up a 2-1 result on December 10, 2001, where both matches were in the Cecafa competition. Kenya registered their biggest win over Eritrea on December 6, 2002, after a 4-1 encounter in Nairobi as Harambee Stars went on to win the title eventually.

Almost one year later, the two nations engaged in a close contest but Kenya picked up a 3-2 win in the end on December 3, 2003. Eritrea finally picked up a 2-1 win over Harambee Stars in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on September 2, 2006.

Kenya were not lucky again when they met on June 16, 2007, when the Eritreans fought and won 1-0 in Nairobi in another Afcon qualifier.

Kenya's assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno is confident they will reach the ultimate stage of the tournament after sailing through the group stage without losing.

“Our main target is to take the trophy back home, we came with the trophy here and we want to make sure it returns to Kenya,” Otieno told Goal.

“It is a good feeling to win all your matches, it is always good to top your group and I hope we play again and win in the semis and also be here to play in the final on December 19.”

On the other hand, Eritrean tactician Efrem Haile Alemseghed reiterated their desire to play in the final.

“I am very happy that after losing to Uganda in our last game my boys came all out today well-motivated and played good football. Our target is to reach the final of this tournament,” Alemseghed told reporters in Uganda.