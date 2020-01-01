Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania learn latest positions in Fifa Rankings

Harambee Stars are the only East African side to see a change in their place as neighbours remain unmoved

Kenya have dropped in the latest rankings released by Fifa on February 20 while Uganda and Tanzania have remained static.

Harambee Stars have dropped to the 107th place from 106th a position they occupied during the ranking report which was released on December 19.

Kenya surrendered their previous position to Mozambique who defeated them 1-0 in a friendly match in Nairobi on October 13, 2019.

Uganda remain the highest-ranked nation in the Cecafa region but they have not moved a single place as they are perched at position 77th.

Tanzania have also maintained their 134th place worldwide and are sandwiched between Comoros (133rd) and Andorra (135th).

Both Tanzania and Uganda will represent the Eastern African region in the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) set to be held in four cities in Cameroon between April 4-25.

Sudan and Rwanda are ranked at 128th and 131st positions respectively while Ethiopia are 146th three places above Burundi.

Somalia have also remained static at position 196 while Eritrea are 205th on the list and are the lowest-ranked Cecafa nation.

The top 20 remain unchanged too as Belgium, France and Brazil are still the top three nations respectively. The next Fifa World Ranking will be published on April 9, 2020.