Kenya U20 undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of Cecafa tourney

The team reported to camp on Saturday, October 31, 2020, and have a scheduled friendly against Sudan at Kasarani

Kenya U20 national team Rising Stars have undergone mandatory Covid-19 tests as they prepare for the regional Cecafa tournament to be held in Tanzania.

The Rising Stars and the members of their technical bench were subjected to the mandatory tests on Sunday, just a day after they reported to camp to start preparations for the regional tournament set to kick-off on November 22.

In an earlier interview, team coach Stanley Okumbi remained confident they have a good squad to go all the way and win the tournament to be held in Arusha.

“I have a lot of talent at my disposal,” Okumbi told the FKF official website. “Today [Saturday] is the first day in training and I am happy with what I am seeing from the boys; they have shown me they can do better than they did last time out when we finished second after losing in the final.

“There are some positions we need to fill, however, so we can have the strongest squad for the tournament. I expect a little more inclusions and omissions.”

On Kenya’s chances at the competition, Okumbi explained: “We have a chance, with the talent at our disposal, I don’t think we have any excuse of not posting positive results, the squad is on another level and I believe this is our best time [to qualify for the U20 Afcon].”

The team largely comprises of players who featured for Kenya U17 at the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations qualifiers, and the Union of North African Federations (Unaf) U17 tournament in Egypt in 2019.

Among them are Maxwell Mulili, Bixente Otieno, Boniface Mwangemi, Alphonse Omija, Nicholas Omondi, Keith Imbali, Telvin Maina, and Arnold Onyango.

The Rising Stars have been pooled in Group C of the tournament alongside Ethiopia and Sudan while Group A will have hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, and Group B will comprise of Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Uganda.

The top teams in each of the three groups will proceed to the tournament’s semi-finals, alongside one of the best runners-up while the finalists will earn an automatic slot at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The youngsters will play two friendly matches against Sudan on November 2, and November 5, at Nyayo Stadium, before they leave for the tournament, to be played between November 22, and December 6 in Arusha, Tanzania.

Rising Stars Squad; Goalkeepers; Maxwell Mulili (AFC Leopards), Bixente Otieno (Wazito), Elvis Ochieng (City Stars).

Defenders: Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Omar Somobwana (AFC Leopards), Joseph Levin (Naivas), Wardfine Akhatsika (Chebuyusi High School), Kelvin Mose (Uweza), Alphonse Omija (Gor Mahia), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Rolland Ashimoto (Kakamega High School), Steiner Musasia (Talanta), Nicholas Omondi (Gor Mahia), Keith Imbali (Gor Mahia Youth).

Midfielders: Enoch Wanyama (Ligi Ndogo), Ronald Reagan (Kariobangi Sharks), Alphonse Washe (Bandari), Hamid Mohammed (Bandari), Danson Kiprono (Zoo), Ian Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar), Austine Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Mwakio Kisaka (Riruta United), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars), Telvin Maina (Kisumu All-Stars), Arnold Onyango (USA).

Forwards: Benson Omala (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), Stephen Otieno (Bongonaya), Kappen Samuel (Liberty), Sellasie Otieno (Nzoia Sugar), Unaiz Shajani (Starfield Elite FC).