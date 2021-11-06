Kenya Police FC 1-1 Gor Mahia: K’Ogalo held again but maintain unbeaten run

Gor Mahia stretched their unbeaten run in the FKF Premier League to six matches after a 1-1 draw against Kenya Police FC at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

After a drab first half that did not produce any goals, it was the former champions who took the lead in the 54th minute when Boniface Omondi powered home from a header but the promoted side levelled the scores in the 60th minute when Clifton Miheso scored from close range.

It was K’Ogalo who started the game on a high note but they missed a chance to take the lead with only six minutes played when Jules Ulimwengu hit the woodwork after a good combination between Alpha Onyango and Peter Lwasa.

In the 15th minute, Gor Mahia goalkeeper Adama Keita was forced to produce a great save to deny Police forward Duke Abuya after he had been set through by Clifton Miheso.

Three minutes later, it was K’Ogalo’s chance to take the lead after Omondi powered through the right-wing and delivered a cross which Ulimwengu met with a glancing header but goalkeeper Bonphas Munyasa was at the right place to gather the ball.

With K’Ogalo attacking from all angles, Police midfielder Duncan Otieno became the first player to be booked in the 44th minute after a clumsy challenge on Ulimwengu outside the 18-yard area.

From the resultant kick, Lwasa, who joined K’Ogalo at the start of the season from Kariobangi Sharks, curled the ball goalwards but it rattled the woodwork before bouncing out for a goal-kick and it was the final chance of the half as the team’s headed into the break tied at 0-0.

On resumption after half-time, Gor continued to search for the opener and their pressure paid off in the 54th minute when Omondi powered home a header after a cross from George Ogutu.

However, K’Ogalo’s celebrations were cut short six minutes later after Miheso returned to haunt his former employer, side-stepping two defenders before finding the back of the net with a low-footed effort past the Malian keeper.

In the 74th minute, Gor Mahia made a double change, Frank Odhiambo and young striker Benson Omalla coming on for Ulimwengu and Lwasa.

It was the Law Enforcers who should have taken the lead in the 82nd minute when a defensive blunder from Frank Odhiambo allowed former Ulinzi Stars and AFC Leopards striker John Makwatta to race clear towards goal but he could not beat Keita.

Meanwhile, Mathare United’s poor start to the season continued after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bidco United while Posta Rangers pulled off an impressive 3-0 win against Nzoia Sugar away.

Kenya Police FC: Bonphas Munyasa, Benard Omondi, Samuel Ndungu, Silicho Simiyu, Musa Mohamed, Duncan Otieno, Charles Ouma, Alvin Mangeni, John Makwatta, Clifton Miheso, and Duke Abuya.

Article continues below

Subs: Gideon Ogweno, Faustine Samaki, Kelvin Omondi, Erick Kipkirui, David Oluoch, and Juma Cornelius.

Gor Mahia: Adama Keita, Yusuf Mainge, Fred Nkata, Dennis Nga’nga, Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Boniface Omondi, Alpha Onyango, Jules Ulimwengu, Peter Lwasa, and George Odhiambo.

Subs: Gad Mathews, Frank Odhiambo, Victor Ochieng, John Ochieng, Peter Oudu, Austine Odhiambo, John Macharia, and Yangayay Sando.