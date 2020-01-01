‘Kenya is happy for you!’ – Twitter reacts as Timbe signs for Reading FC

The Harambee Stars player has officially signed for the Royals from the Chinese top-flight side on a short-term loan deal

Kenyans have taken to social media to hail the transfer of Harambee Stars player Ayub Timbe to English Championship side Reading FC.

The speedy winger sealed his transfer to the Royals on deadline day and he has agreed to pen a six-month loan deal until June 2020.

Timbe joined the Royals from Beijing Renhe and becomes the second Kenyan player after Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur to ply his trade in England.

The forward was born in Nairobi but also holds Belgian nationality; he learned his trade at Anderlecht from the age of 13 and continued his footballing education in the youth ranks of Beerschot AC before signing professional terms at KRC Genk in 2010.



At Genk, he played alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Benteke and scored his first goal in a Europa League qualifying clash against FC Luzern in August 2012.

Timbe went on loan to Lierse in 2014 and made the move permanent two years later, before taking up a new challenge with a transfer to the Chinese capital and Beijing Renhe in 2017.



In the Far East, he was in fine form in front of goal, reaching double figures during his spells at Renhe and on loan with Heilongjiang FC in China.

Below is how Twitter reacted to his transfer.

Ayub Timbe so happy for you. I take back everything I said about your crossing. Come out TAA https://t.co/z1yfQI70mc — 3MuskerBeards (@kenyan_parody) February 1, 2020

Ayub Masika Timbe joins #ReadingFC on loan until the end of the season.#MasikaSigns 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/ql9toLBIrb — Michael Amadi (@Amadi_254) February 1, 2020

From Kenyan Premier League to The English Championship

@ReadingFC signed our boy👏👏

Ayub Timbe ⚽ pic.twitter.com/axgmsEi0pT — Bon_gitari (@BonGitari) February 1, 2020

I'm so happy for Ayub Timbe



From Kibera to the world



Now I'm supporting @ReadingFC



My team! — Mstephano (@Mstephano_) February 1, 2020

Congratulations Ayub Masika Timbe. This idea great move. I know you'll give everything to the club @ayubtimbe https://t.co/2hJIpboMIO — Delvis (@delvis_8) February 1, 2020

Watching Ayub Timbe Masika play soccer is a thing of beauty. He has an incredible pace and foot work. I watched him play last year against Uganda at the Kasarani and I was just thrilled. #masikasigns pic.twitter.com/OnOFyGuQl8 — Hope-Of-Kadiju (@FrankGanda) February 1, 2020

All the best Ayub Timbe https://t.co/oKTPQbfdOT — Dekisa Sports (@DEKISA_Sport) February 1, 2020

Congratulations Ayub Masika Timbe 💪💪💪. We wish you well in England pic.twitter.com/Z04h4JvIED — Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) January 31, 2020

And It’s Official! 💥💥💥



Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Masika Joins English Side Reading FC On Loan Until The End Of The Season. 👏🏽 👏🏽



🇰🇪 🇰🇪🇰🇪@K24Tv @ReadingFC #MasikaSigns #K24Sport pic.twitter.com/OspnfaqXo7 — Shon Osimbo - Kasyula (@ShonOsimbo) January 31, 2020

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe Masika joins Reading FC on loan from Beijing Renhe..

Mungu mbele - total silence when He is working for #Kenya pic.twitter.com/9kvEgZUluH — MAJIMAJI (@MajimajiKenya) January 30, 2020