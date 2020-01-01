Keni: SC Villa custodian extends his stay with 16-time champions

The youngster played a huge role in the top-tier campaign as Jogoo finished third on the table

Goalkeeper Saidi Keni has committed his immediate future with Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side SC Villa after extending his stay by one and a half years.

The youngster joined the 16-time champions in 2019 from Proline FC and has proven his worth at the club.

"I am happy to commit my future to this great club because as a young boy growing up, I dreamed of playing for one of the great clubs in Uganda and they do not come any greater than SC Villa," Keni said as quoted by the club's media team.

"At this point and time, there is no better place for me to further my career than at this great club.

"It is a relief to finally get the paperwork out of the way so I can focus on doing what I love the most – which is football."

Football was suspended in Mid-March before the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) eventually cancelled it and crowned Vipers SC. The 20-year-old has revealed how the situation is on his side.

"It is somewhat unfortunate that there is not much football going on at the moment but I am working hard to ensure that as soon as the league returns, I am in top shape."

In the concluded 2019/20 season, the youngster played 23 matches for the Jogoo and kept eight clean sheets.

In the process, he conceded 19 goals.

Villa were third with 46 points when the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) cancelled the UPL and declared Vipers SC winners.

The Jogoo worked hard and finished third with four fewer points compared to second-placed KCCA FC, despite facing numerous challenges.



The UPL title chase had been between the Venoms and KCCA FC who were on 54 and 50 points respectively.

KCCA won it in the 2012/13 season, defended it in the following campaign before the Venoms captured it in the 2014/15 season. In the 2015/16 and the subsequent seasons, Kassasiro Boys won it again before Vipers wrestled it from them in the 2017/18 campaign.

Mike Mutebi's side earned their 13th league title after they were crowned champions for the 2018/19 season.

Maroons FC, Uganda Cup defending Champions Proline FC and Tooro United, were relegated.

In the Fufa Big League promotion tussle, Myda FC and UPDF earned slots in the top-tier while Kiboga, Kataka, Kitara and Ndejje will face off in the play-offs to produce the third team that will grace the top-tier in the 2020/21 season.