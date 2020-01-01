Keni reveals why he extended SC Villa contract, Muhamood praises Police FC

Goalkeeper Said Keni has stated why it did not take too long to extend his contract at SC Villa.

Keni lengthened his stay by a further two seasons and said the love for the club influenced his decision to remain longer with the Uganda Premier League (UPL) 16-time champions.

“Honestly from a young age, I’ve always wanted to play for Villa,” Keni told Football256.

“So, when the opportunity came, I jumped at it, so my love for this badge is up there that’s why I didn’t think twice to renew my contract.”

The custodian added they have to pull up their socks more in order to help the Jogoos register success in the upcoming season.

“I want to go professional as soon as possible, last season we finished third which was fair compared to the previous seasons and we all know we have to double our efforts to achieve more,” he continued.

Keni became the second Villa player to extend his contract after Joseph Nsubuga did so a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Hassan Muhamood has revealed why he chose Police FC over UPL rivals Express FC, Kyetume FC and Wakiso Giants.

Muhamood joined Police on a two-year contract as a free agent after his contract at Onduparaka FC ended.

The defender is expected to make the Police backline as impervious as possible after conceding 37 goals and kept four clean sheets in 25 leagues games before the season was abandoned.

“I am so happy to join Police FC as a player,” Muhamood told Football256.

“I love the club’s style of play and I think I will seamlessly fit in too. But more importantly, I believe this move will help me take the next step in my career.

“Like any player, I want to win trophies and according to the club chairman [Asan Kasingye], he told me the club’s ambitions which include the will to rebuild the club back to its old status.

“I won’t say I am going to definitely give them trophies, but what I can promise is I am going to do my best to see that the team achieves its goals.”

Muhamood is the second signing by coach Abdalla Mubiru after the arrival of Tony Mawejje.