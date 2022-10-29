Kendrick Lamar watches Messi deliver masterclass in PSG win at the Parc des Princes

Rap icon Kendrick Lamar was all smiles as he attended Paris Saint-Germain's 4-3 win against Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Rapper attended PSG match

Messi helped inspire team to win

PSG came from behind twice

WHAT HAPPENED? The famous rapper watched on as Lionel Messi helped inspire his side to a comeback victory at Parc des Princes. The Argentine scored a lovely goal from outside the box before providing Neymar with a lovely assist as the French champions picked up another victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG had to work hard for the win, though, as they found themselves a goal down after three minutes. Troyes then went 2-1 up in the second half but were eventually overpowered as Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all got on the scoresheet.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 champions return to Champions League action in midweek when they take on Juventus in the final game of the group stage.