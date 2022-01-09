Kelvin Yeboah: Genoa snap up Ghana target from Sturm Graz

Italian Serie A side Genoa has secured the services of Ghana-born Italy U21 striker Kelvin Yeboah.



The 21-year-old, nephew of legendary Ghana striker Anthony Yeboah, joins The Red and Blues from Austrian side Sturm Graz.



He becomes the second player of Ghanaian heritage at Genoa, joining Italy-born Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban, who is interestingly said to be on his way out of the club.



“Kelvin Yeboah, jersey No.45, is the new transfer market acquisition for the attack. He was permanently signed from Sturm Graz,” Genoa announced on their official website on Saturday.



“He has 11 goals and five assists in 18 games in the Austrian Bundesliga this 2021-22 season, second top scorer of the competition; he is also a starter in the Europa League.



“Born in Accra, Ghana, on May 6, 2000, he grew up in Italy and is currently a part of the Italian U21 national team.



“His talent exploded immediately on switching to the professional level with the Austrians of WSG Tirol, going on to underline [his quality] at Sturm Graz.”



Genoa becomes Yeboah’s third professional club.



Having left youth football in Italy, he made his big breakthrough at Tirol in the 2018-19 season, helping the club secure promotion from the Austrian second tier to the elite division.



“We are very happy to have brought back to Italy a player of great attraction on the market, young but already with many experiences and excellent statistics in these seasons,” said Genoa general manager Johannes Spors.



Yeboah’s fine form in the Austrian Bundesliga this season did not only attract the attention of Italy for a first international call-up, but also Ghana football officials who also made an attempt to secure his future.



In August, the forward was invited by then Ghana coach CK Akonnor for a 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa.



A week after his call-up, the youngster found himself in a tough situation as he earned a U21 call-up for Italy, where he relocated at a young age.



He ultimately decided to pledge his allegiance to his adopted country, snubbing Ghana’s invitation.



Nonetheless, he remains eligible to switch allegiance to Ghana for senior international football.