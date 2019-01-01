Keita out of Liverpool starting XI against Brighton and Hove Albion

The midfielder will continue waiting for his third league start this season after he was again dropped to the bench against the Seagulls

Naby Keita has been left out of Liverpool’s starting XI to face Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been enduring a difficult time since joining the Anfield outfit, owing largely to injury problems.

The Guinea international has only started two league matches for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season, against Manchester United last month and Aston Villa on November 2.

The former RB Leipzig man has been limited to 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



The Reds to face @OfficialBHAFC 👊 #LIVBHA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2019

His African counterparts Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have, however, kept their places in the Reds’ first XI.

Liverpool will hope to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League against Brighton in their quest to clinch the coveted trophy at the end of the season.