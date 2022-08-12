The former RB Leipzig midfielder was not involved last time out as he was taken ill

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita will return for Monday’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium.

The Guinea captain was sidelined for the Reds’ match against Fulham, in which they picked up a point from a 2-2 draw. The return of Keita is set to boost Liverpool, who lost Thiago Alcantara to injury during the Fulham game.

"So, all the other solutions are inside the squad. Yes, we have at the moment definitely too many injuries," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

"A couple of boys are coming back: Naby [Keita] will be back for Monday and Kostas [Tsimikas] will train today [Friday] for the first time, so he might be back as well. That’s the situation."

While discussing the injuries of his players, the German touched on the transfer window and said Liverpool would only bring in the right players.

"So, I’m happy with the strength, size, and quality of my squad, but we have injuries, that’s how it is," the manager added.

"Now it is a question of how long will players be out and stuff like this, and there are different solutions for it. There are plenty, I would say, and one of them is the transfer market, but the transfer market only makes sense if you can bring in the right player. The right player, not a player.

"It’s easy to bring a player in and that doesn’t help even [for] a week. If there is the right player, then it would make sense, but we always actually would have done that from the first day of the transfer window. From the first day of the pre-season, we would have done it."

After getting a point in their opening game, Liverpool go into Monday's clash motivated as they are unbeaten in their last 20 Premier League games (W16 D4), the longest current run in the competition. They’ve also found the net at least once in each of these 20 games, and it’s also the longest ongoing run.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have lost nine of their 13 away Premier League matches against Liverpool (W3 D1), losing their last five in a row. The Eagles’ three wins there came consecutively between May 2015 and April 2017.