Keep Off! Nairobi County FA tells Senator Sakaja to stop defending FKF's Mwendwa

The Nairobi County Football Association has asked City Senator Johnson Sakaja to stop defending Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa.



On Tuesday, Sakaja - who is the chair of the Senate standing committee on labour and social welfare - asked Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed not to take any action against the FKF.

The Nairobi County FA has now criticised the city leader over his remarks during the proceedings on the floor of the house.

Concerned Nairobi County FA

"Having followed yesterday's [Tuesday] Senate preceding about the state of Kenyan football, the Nairobi County Football Association regrets to see our super Senator [Johnson Sakaja] serving the interests of his boss who is a defender of [Nick] Mwendwa instead of protecting the law as per the Senate swearing-in before resuming office," a letter obtained by Goal and signed by Charles Njoroge, the chairman of the association, said.



"Sports Act article 52 is very clear about the inspection of sports organizations, football being not an exception, in part one which says, 'The Registrar may, at any time, or if so directed by the Cabinet Secretary, cause an inspection to be made by any person authorized by the Registrar, in writing, of any sports organization, branch, sub-branch, organ, or any person associated with any sports organization, and of its or his books, accounts, and records'.



"Our super Senator for Nairobi should tell Kenyans where [Amina] Mohammed has gone wrong by implementing the Kenyan constitution.

"We, therefore, declare that the inspection was over, the two weeks set expired yesterday [Tuesday], hence we request the CS to declare that FKF failed to produce any books, accounts, records, documents, correspondence, statements, returns or other information within the period specified in accordance with article 52 (2) of the Sports Act 2013 and remove Football Kenya Federation for causing contravention of article 54 (1) (b)."Mwendwa and National Executive Committee members have as well deteriorated the financial stability of the FKF, as well as bringing the sporting discipline into disrepute.

Disband FKF

"Therefore,he CS should disband FKF in accordance with article 54 of the Sports Act, put a normalization committee to oversee football in the country for the next six months [it is working successfully in Egypt currently] and order the Sports Registrar to oversee fresh elections done in accordance with Part Two and Five of the Sports Registrar Regulation Act 2016 within the said time.



"Senators should learn that Fifa works with statutes, not a constitution and the Fifa statutes 10.1 says; 'Any Association which is responsible for organising and supervising football in its country may become a member of Fifa'.

"Hence Fifa can not decide for Kenya who will be the president or how the sports organizations should elect their officials, but only the Sports Registrar Regulation Act 2016 can do.



"Senators should help football stakeholders implement the Sports Act in their respective counties instead of defending the corrupt Mwendwa and the entire NEC who are calling for a ban from Fifa yet they have brought football into disrepute. They should instead hold them accountable.



"Let the Senate use the energy to find out the lost football stakeholders' money from 2016 to date since Mwendwa took office."

