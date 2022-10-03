'Keep an eye on Kudus' - Krol warns Napoli of Ajax's dangerous attacker

Ex-Netherlands defender Ruud Krol has warned Napoli to be wary of Mohammed Kudus ahead of their Champions League game.

Kudus has scored seven goals this season

Krol warns Napoli to keep an eye on Kudus

Napoli will be away at Ajax

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ghanaian has been in great shape for the Dutch champions this season and is expected to be involved on Tuesday when the Serie A outfit visit the Johan Cruijff Arena. His team has so far collected three points from the two matches played in the Champions League while their opponents have collected maximum points from as many matches.

Getty

WHAT DID KROL SAY: The former Netherlands international has underlined the ruthlessness of the attacker in front of goal suggesting he should be guarded, "Napoli should keep an eye on Kudus, he is the new Ajax starlet, he can play as a [winger] or as a striker without differences. He is being very consistent despite his age," he told Football Italia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus has been on song for Ajax this season and he has already scored seven goals and provided an assist in all competitions this season.

In the Champions League, the Black Star has found the back of the net twice in as many matches, with the last strike coming in the 2-1 loss against Liverpool at Anfield.

Getty

His exploits in the Dutch top-tier have seen him named in September's Eredivisie Team of the Month.

Kudus was introduced in the 83rd minute as Ajax drew 1-1 with Go Ahead Eagles last weekend and should be fresh to start against the Naples-based side.

DID YOU KNOW? Out of the seven goals Kudus has scored this season, six came in the month of September.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR KUDUS AND AJAX: After playing Napoli on Tuesday, Ajax will play Volendam this weekend in an Eredivisie assignment.