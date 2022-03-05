Neeskens Kebano scored a goal as Fulham cruised to a 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers to extend their Championship dominance.

Kebano who last scored a goal on January 18, opened the scoring in Saturday's encounter in the 25th minute.

The effort was his ninth Championship goal after 31 appearances in this campaign as he continues to enjoy his best scoring season in English football.

Five minutes after the hour mark, Nigerian descent Tosin Adarabioyo assisted Harry Wilson to double Fulham's lead and it later sealed their win.

The Cottagers have now won 22 matches this season and they lead the Championship table with 73 points after 34 matches so far.

Elsewhere at Reading, DR Congo striker Benik Afobe helped Millwall to beat the Royals 1-0.

Jake Cooper's 35th-minute goal separated both teams as Afobe played for 90 minutes but he could not add to his tally of six goals in 27 league matches.

The crucial result was Millwall's fifth consecutive win in the second division and they moved to 10th position on the table.

At the bet365 Stadium, Nigeria's Josh Maja could not help Stoke City end their five-game winless run as they bowed to a 1-0 loss against Blackpool.

The Potters are yet to taste a win since their 3-0 thrashing of Swansea City on February 8.

Maja who is on a six-month loan from Bordeaux played the entire duration of the game but could not add to his tally of a goal after five games.