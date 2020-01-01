Kean happy to play 'wherever the coach decides' after first PSG goals

The Everton loanee was delighted to get off the mark for the French champions in Ligue 1 during their victory over Dijon

Moise Kean said he is happy to play "wherever the coach decides" after netting his first goals in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt.

PSG raised more than a few eyebrows when they decided to bring in Kean on a season-long loan from Everton on October 4.

The 20-year-old's first season at Goodison Park was underwhelming, as he scored just twice in 29 Premier League outings following a €28 million (£25m/$33m) move from Juventus.

The Italian frontman was unable to get to grips with the intensity of English football and quickly fell down the squad pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti, but he has now been given the chance to get his career back on track at Parc des Princes.

Kean produced an encouraging display on his PSG debut during a 4-0 win over Nimes, before making a cameo appearance in a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester United on Tuesday.

He returned to Thomas Tuchel's starting line up for the home fixture against Dijon, and opened the scoring after just three minutes when he volleyed home a pinpoint Mitchel Bakker cross at the near post.

The Everton loanee doubled his account 20 minutes later, tapping into an empty net after great work from Neymar, before a late Kylian Mbappe brace wrapped up another comfortable 4-0 victory for the French champions.

Kean was deployed in his natural role through the middle for the second consecutive domestic fixture against Dijon, but he is open to taking up different positions should Tuchel feel the need to rotate.

"It's going well. The squad and the staff are wonderful. We are working hard to move forward. I trained a lot this week to be able to score and help the team," the Italy international told Canal Plus of his impressive start to life at PSG.

"The second goal is Neymar who gives me a good pass. He could have shot, but he gave me the ball and I thank him very much. My favourite position is to score goals. I'm ready to play wherever the coach decides. I give my best for the team."

Tuchel has been forced to shuffle his pack over the past week amid an injury crisis which has seen a number of key senior stars sidelined, with Marqinhos among those adapting to a different role.

The Brazilian was delighted with PSG's response to their European defeat against United, and is already looking ahead to a midweek meeting with Istanbul Basaksehir.

“We tried to put the commitment back, we also tried to be serious in pressing and counter-pressing. We missed it in the Champions League. Players have come back like [Julian] Draxler and me," he said. "It's not our best match, but the important thing was to win, even if it was Dijon, the most important thing was to win again. You had to win at home. The season is not easy.

"We are going to do a lot of matches. It's good, the team has turned and there have been a lot of changes. We remained competitive and that's the best way to prepare for Wednesday's match.

"I was warned this week that Danilo [Pereira] was going to play in central defence. We're here to serve the team. Even if it was not our favourite positions, we respected the coach's instructions."