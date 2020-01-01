KCCA Soccer Academy coach Malinga takes over at Mawokota ahead of Masaza Cup start

The retired Uganda Cranes defender has already been unveiled at the club awaiting the campaign that is expected to start after the Covid-19 crisis

Kampala Capital City Authority Soccer Academy coach Richard Malinga will be part of the technical bench serving Mawokota in the upcoming Masaza 2020 tournament.

Malinga, who will spearhead the outfit as head coach, was unveiled alongside KCCA's Chief Scout Yahaya Walugembe as well as doctor Emmanuel Tusubira and are expected to lead the team to yet another victory since they last won the trophy in 2013.

Malinga and his backbench team were unveiled by Mawokota's manager Susan Nakawuki Nsambu who expressed confidence in the new coaching team.

“It’s quite a long time since we last won the Masaza trophy but with the acquisition of coach Richard [Malinga] and the rest of the technical staff, we hope to be on top this season,” Nakawuki said as she was quoted by Football256.

Although Mawokota boasts a huge number of players, Nsambu said priority will be given to those ones who hail from around the region.

“We have a variety of players in our custody, about fifty, but we shall concentrate and give chance to home-based players to represent their county at the top level,” she added.

“We are here to give our best as the technical team together with the players I promise that we shall try to lift this year’s competition,” Malinga said.

“All we request for, is your support because if we work as a team towards the common goal, we shall be victorious at the end of it all as a team.”

Walugembe will serve as Malinga's assistant coach while the fitness coach roles will be undertaken by Ben Mugisha. The technical coach duties will be carried out by Robert Omony while the goalkeeper coach roles have been designated to Jamada Magase.

Malinga, who is serving the KCCA Soccer Academy, had a stint with the Ugandan giants playing at the right-back position.

The dates and programmes for the tournament are expected to be released when the country's lockdown measures will be eased by President Yoweri Museveni.

Bulemeezi are the defending champions while Ssingo, Gomba, Buddu, and Ssingo were champions in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 respectively.