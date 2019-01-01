KCCA register third loss of the season with Mutebi missing from the touchline

The Kasasiro Boys went down to the Ankole Lions despite taking the lead in the first half in a tightly fought showdown

Mbarara City inflicted a third loss of the season against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) as they emerged with a 2-1 win on Tuesday at Kakyeka Stadium.

The Ankole Lions went behind in the 18th minute when youngster Sam Ssenyonjo struck to give the reigning champions the lead.

But the home side fought back to win the game courtesy of goals from Ibrahim Orit and Swalik Bebe Ssegujja.

Orit equalised just before the second half started as he headed home a cross delivered by Brian Aheebwa.

KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago did well to deny Aheebwa in the 50th minute as the Mbarara City star attempted to add the second from close range.

The hosts then took the lead in the 70th minute when Bebe Swalik Ssegujja's long-range effort found the back of the net, beating Lukwago who had pulled off some fine saves before.

The loss came with KCCA's head coach Mike Mutebi missing from the touchline after he reportedly missed the team bus because of lateness.

“He set the departure time at 6:00 AM but arrived minutes past 7:00 AM,” a source within the club told Kawowo Sports.

Meanwhile, at Bombo, URA edged Proline FC 2-1 with a late goal tilting the scale in favour of the Taxmen.

Cromwell Rwothomio scored the injury-time goal which ensured URA won their last match of the first round of fixtures.

Said Kyeyune had put URA in front just as the first half was ending but Edirisa Lubega brought matters at par in the 73rd minute.

But in the end, a late goal from Rwothomio ended Proline's five-match unbeaten run.