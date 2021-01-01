KCCA outwit Kitara FC, Mbarara City down Kyetume FC as SC Villa fall to UPDF FC

The Kasasiro Boys picked up the home win as they continue to look a stronger side after wanting results in the previous encounters

KCCA FC emerged 4-0 winners against Kitara FC in a Ugandan Premier League tie on Saturday at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Peter Magambo's brace coupled with goals from Andrew Kigozi and Bright Anukani handed the Kasasiro Boys the win at home against the league debutants.

Magambo scored the opener for KCCA in the 11th minute with a brilliant header after a dominant first 10 minutes. Sadat Anaku, who was returning and got his first call-up in the first team after clearing license demands, saw his effort flew wide from the edge of the box in the 29th minute.

A rather rough challenge on Ashraf Mugume saw Kitara's Dennis Monday become the first man to be cautioned with a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Coach Mike Mutebi made changes as the second half started with Kigozi replacing Keziron Kizito while Charles Lwnaga replaced Brian Aheebwa.

A mistake by Kitara's goalkeeper gave Bright Anukani a great chance to double KCCA's lead with a comfortable tap-in in the 50th minute. Three minutes later, they extended their lead when Magambo scored his brace with Ronald Musana providing the assist.

At the hour mark, Kigozi's fierce shot found the back of the net for KCCA's fourth goal with Anukani being the provider of the killer assist.

Filbert Obenchan then lobed the ball for Lwanga, who headed wide from a promising position in the 79th minute.

Anaku was replaced in the 83rd minute as he looked injured and Samuel Kato was thrown into action instead.

At Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City emerged 3-1 winners over Kyetume FC. Henry Kitengenyi, who was making his debut, gave the Ankole Lions the opener in the 47th minute.

Two minutes after getting the opener, Kyetume equalised via Yusuf Ssaka's effort but Swalib Bebe restored the lead once again in the 58th minute with a nice strike. Wuol Makueth scored the third in the 67th minute to ensure the hosts picked up the three points on offer.

Finally, Sports Club Villa were defeated 1-0 by Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces. Ezekiel Kantende, who was voted the man of the match, scored the only goal of the encounter in the 74th minute.