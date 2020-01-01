KCCA FC's Ssebowa draws inspiration from Mamelodi Sundowns' Onyango

The youngster speaks of his admiration for the Cranes skipper and hopes to achieve a similar level of success

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) junior goalkeeper Elyton Ssebowa has revealed his love and admiration for Uganda international stopper Denis Onyango.

Ssebowa says he has grown to admire the Cranes captain and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and his wish is to achieve what the shot-stopper has done or even surpass his level of success.

“At first, I thought I was going to play other positions, but then, I used to see [Denis] Onyango in goal for the Cranes and admired him so much and this is where I picked the love for the posts,” Ssebowa told Sports256.

More teams

“This is how my goalkeeping journey started and since then I never looked back.

“I joined goal because of Onyango, so whatever I do, it's towards achieving what he has done or even surpassing him, God willing.

“He is someone I look on to and keep pushing to achieve my dream. If he played in the Uganda Premier League (UPL) and made up there, I believe many of us young goalkeepers can make it and even better.”

Although Onyango is Ssebowa's undisputed idol, the youngster also named international figures whom he learns a lot from by watching how they perform on the pitch.

“When I watch other leagues on TV, I always take time to learn from some of the goalkeepers I believe are the best in European leagues; Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is one of them, Manchester United’s David De Gea and Ajax’s Andre Onana are some of those I think are the best,” Ssebowa, 16, added.

He had a great moment to celebrate after Airtel Rising Stars games held in Bukalasa Luwero, as he won the best goalkeeper gong while playing for the Five stars Soccer Academy.

“I was spotted by our coach now Jackson Magera for KCCA junior team and U17 national team and later he called me for trials which I passed," he continued.

"This was a dream come true for me because I had wanted to get somewhere I could improve more and get the best out of myself.

He also spoke of his targets in future.

“My target now is to represent my country at Junior level and probably this will help push me close to where Onyango is at senior national team one time. I must say, am working towards playing Professional football and write my name in Ugandan football books,” Ssebowa divulged.

Article continues below

The Wagwa High School Masaka student comes from a family with no footballing history.