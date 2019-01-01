KCCA FC's Poloto returns in resounding win against Proline FC

The winger had been sidelined by injuries for almost one year but came back and helped his club register a big win over their neighbours

Uganda Premier League (UPL) title holders Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) ended the league's first round with a resounding 4-0 win against Proline FC.

Youngster Sam Ssenyonjo opened the scoring for KCCA at the StarTimes Stadium in the 45th minute before Nicholas Kasozi scored the second goal for them in the 69th minute. That marked Kasozi's first UPL goal for his club.

Allan Okello scored the third one for the Kasasiro Boys in the 78th minute before earning his brace towards the end of regular time.

The highlight of the match was Julius Poloto's return and he received a standing ovation from KCCA's fans upon his introduction. The winger has been missing from action for nine months now due to recurrent injuries but that did not stop him from making an immediate impact against Proline.

After a good run from midfield, he assisted in the creation of the fourth goal which Okello drove home for the win on Tuesday.

The win ensured KCCA closed in on UPL leaders Vipers SC as they took their points tally to 32, just two fewer than the Venoms.

“It is good to have [Julius] Poloto back after recovering from an injury that has seen him out for a long time because these are the kids on which this project was built on,” KCCA head coach Mike Mutebi told Kawowo Sports on the winger's return.

“There is no doubt about his abilities and we think he will be important in our title ambitions. He came on and made an impact, assisting on our final goal.”

Poloto went through the club's youth system and got promoted to the senior team two years ago but his growth has been hampered by regular injuries.

“He is a KCCA boy through and through and you can see the adoration from the crowd. I hope he stays fit because he surely has a lot to offer in our title defence.”

UPL will resume in early 2020 with all eyes expected to be on KCCA and Vipers in as far as the title race is concerned.