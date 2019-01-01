KCCA FC's Okello is a top talent - Mustafa

The defender has praised his club and international teammate after winning the Most Valuable Player award for the year 2019

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) defender Kizza Mustafa has described Allan Okello as a top-talent footballer.

Kizza was among the players who Okello beat to the Most Valuable Player award in a ceremony which was organized by the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) on Monday.

“I congratulate all winners and nominees especially my brother [Allan] Okello upon his triumph, it is always a pleasure sharing the pitch with him considering the football gem and massive talent that he is,” Mustafa wrote on his Facebook page.

The 20-year old star added his own journey has begun and will strive to hit the peak of his career.

“I just want to remind everyone that I have just started. The sky is only the foundation and will continue with my hard work, commitment, selflessness and never give up for this beautiful game,” added Mustafa.

The star further lauded individuals who have always helped him build his career and said the nomination for the Most Valuable Player award was just but a recognition of the talent he is.

“I would love to take this opportunity to thank my coaches, teammates, fans, family, friends and the entire football fraternity for recognising and honouring my talent and hard work,” stated the defender.

“I am truly humbled by the MVP nod as well as the Team of the Year selection as I believe I am still a work in progress and this gives me the motivation to work harder and improve on my craft daily.

“A big thank you to everyone who has been a part of my footballing journey for this would not have been possible without your involvement.”

With the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) on recess after the conclusion of the first round, Mustafa is serving the national team in the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup where they will face Tanzania in the second semi-final on Tuesday.